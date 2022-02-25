JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,841 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 450.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,747,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $123.03. 64,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

