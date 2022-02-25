JB Capital LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,990,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.51. 15,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,403. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.21 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

