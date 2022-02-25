JB Capital LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. 748,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,490,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.