JB Capital LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 187.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 28,924 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $23,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 296,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,311,230. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

