JB Capital LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.19.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $29.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,265.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,178. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,445.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2,373.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

