JB Capital LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,298 shares of company stock worth $19,935,744. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 81,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,152. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.