JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 190,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 752,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,767,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

