JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 751,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.53. 4,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.18 and a 200-day moving average of $467.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.