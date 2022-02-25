JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,547 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 170,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.71. The stock had a trading volume of 124,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

