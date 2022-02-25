Jeannette Potts Sells 4,672 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FMTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,868. The firm has a market cap of $491.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

