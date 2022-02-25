Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of SPR opened at $49.45 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

