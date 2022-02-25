Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRH in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

CRH stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in CRH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CRH by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

