Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.60.

AMED stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.72.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

