Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UniCredit in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

UNCFF stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

