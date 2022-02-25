Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGF opened at $45.15 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

