Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.