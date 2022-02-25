Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

MRVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

