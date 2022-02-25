Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

