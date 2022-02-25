Jefferies Financial Group Raises Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Price Target to $5.00

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

DSX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,851. The stock has a market cap of $410.08 million, a P/E ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

