Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American International Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for American International Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

AIG opened at $60.38 on Friday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,288,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

