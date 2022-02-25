Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $213.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.66. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

