Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on R1 RCM Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the healthcare provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Company Profile (Get Rating)
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
