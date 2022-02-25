Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Repsol, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Repsol in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

REPYY stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

