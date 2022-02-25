Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Skillz Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Skillz in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $2.89 on Friday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

