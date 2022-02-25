Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 12,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,991,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $155.09. 6,168,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of -203.57 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.58.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.48.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.