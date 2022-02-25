Jeffrey P. Fritz Sells 1,285 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $14,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CPSS stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The firm has a market cap of $250.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

