John Alan Young Purchases 1,500 Shares of Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director John Alan Young purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $14,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BOWL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 89,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,392. Bowlero Corp has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.