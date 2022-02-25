John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

