John C. Wobensmith Sells 10,090 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GNK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,345. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $834.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

