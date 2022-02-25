John C. Wobensmith Sells 14,164 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE GNK traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 1,416,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,345. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 207,637 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

