John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,760,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.