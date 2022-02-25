John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Hits New 52-Week High at $605.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 605 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 573.82 ($7.80), with a volume of 6515158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 576 ($7.83).

MNZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.13) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.13) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm has a market cap of £527.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 349.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.10.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

