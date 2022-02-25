John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $315.10

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.10 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.92). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 576 ($7.83), with a volume of 2,308,720 shares.

MNZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.13) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.13) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.10. The company has a market capitalization of £529.36 million and a P/E ratio of -13.40.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

