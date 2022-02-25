Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $161.23. The company had a trading volume of 74,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day moving average of $166.93. The company has a market cap of $423.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

