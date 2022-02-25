Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.67

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.67 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 158.20 ($2.15). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 155.20 ($2.11), with a volume of 385,783 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.04 million and a P/E ratio of -31.04.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

