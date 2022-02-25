Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Lowered to $88.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JYNT. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

JYNT stock traded down $8.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,276. Joint has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.88 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Joint by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

