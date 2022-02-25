Joseph Adamo Sells 645 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $12,758.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GNK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $834.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.