JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.78) and traded as low as GBX 340.25 ($4.63). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.78), with a volume of 249,733 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a PE ratio of -30.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 421.86.
JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)
