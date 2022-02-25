JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €7.30

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 770. SES has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

