JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $31.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.