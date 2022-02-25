JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 110” Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 110 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SREN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 87 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.