Julius Bär Gruppe AG to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $11.60 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.