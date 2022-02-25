Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.20

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 207 ($2.82) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

Several brokerages have commented on JUP. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.69) to GBX 290 ($3.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

