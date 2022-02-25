K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$4.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.40 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

CVE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

