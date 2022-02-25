K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.91 and last traded at C$7.93. Approximately 205,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 562,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.86.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 63.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.23.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.