Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.01% of Kaman worth $39,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 52.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 22.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KAMN opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.03 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.