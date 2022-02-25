Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) Insider Purchases £3,850 in Stock

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating) insider Dan Poulter acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £3,850 ($5,235.96).

Kanabo Group stock opened at GBX 6.78 ($0.09) on Friday. Kanabo Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19.

Kanabo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

