KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.50

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 382948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after buying an additional 5,417,707 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the last quarter.
KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
