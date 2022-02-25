KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.50

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 382948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after buying an additional 5,417,707 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

