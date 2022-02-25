Karura Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Karura has a total market cap of $32.44 million and $1.79 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Karura has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.40 or 0.06867053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.49 or 0.99265696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047993 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.