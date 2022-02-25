Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Shares Down 0.6%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 8,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.