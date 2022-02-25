Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $147.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00204919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.59 or 0.00371813 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00061375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

